May 15, 1930 - December 15, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Amadeo Frattarola announces his passing on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the age of 89. Amadeo was born on May 15, 1930 in Penne, Italy, and worked on the family farm with his four siblings for much of his young life. During this time, he also served in the Italian Army. On December 17, 1949, Amadeo married Maria, the love of his life. Following the path of his sister Maria (Alfredo) DiCasmirro, Amadeo immigrated to Canada in 1954. He arrived by boat to Halifax, and then proceeded by train to Thunder Bay to meet up with his sister. Four years later, Maria and their daughter Anna joined him in Thunder Bay. Their second daughter, Paula, joined the family shortly after.
Amadeo held many jobs throughout his life. Shortly after coming to Canada, he worked as an orderly at St. Joe's Hospital, Westmount and Dawson Court. He then moved on to work at the grain elevators and at construction sites in both Thunder Bay and Manitouwadge. However, the job that he was known for best was as a barber. Amadeo trained in Toronto, and then worked at House of Mirabelli and Studio 3G Hair Design until his official retirement in 2004. Although retired, Amadeo continued to run a backyard barber shop for family, friends, and happy customers.
Outside of work, Amadeo loved to travel and spend time with family. He shared his love of gardening with his children and granddaughter and was proud of the bountiful harvest it produced every year. Amadeo was a kind, generous man. He also had a love for making wine - most of which was shared with his many friends throughout the years. Amadeo was also a member of the Italian Society and Gran Sasso Club in Thunder Bay.
Amadeo was predeceased by his parents, sister Maria DiCasmirro, brothers Ciro and Guido in Italy, and son-in-law Bill Antonyshyn. Amadeo will be deeply missed by his wife Maria of 70 years, brother Stefano (Maria), countless nieces and nephews in both Thunder Bay and Italy, daughter Anna Antonyshyn (Lionel Laprade), daughter and son-in-law Paula and Nick Dumonski, and his cherished granddaughter Nicole Dumonski.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their excellent care of Amadeo during his final days.
Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church 123 Hilldale Road, on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for friends and family will be held at church one hour prior to the mass. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amadeo's name can be made to the Northern Cardiac Fund at the TBRHSC.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Harbourview Funeral Centre.