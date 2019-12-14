|
1931 - 2019
It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of Amelia Meady Mutz announces her peaceful passing on November 30th, 2019. Amelia Joan Meady was born in Fort William on July 10th, 1931 to Louis and Mary Meady. She attended St. Stanislaus School and St. Patrick's High School. After graduation, she obtained a position as a stenographer at the Fort William Health Unit (and could still “take” shorthand 60 years later). She worked at various offices and businesses, and owned and operated Paradise Motel, working hard to ensure its success. When that business was sold, she switched gears and was employed in the retail sector, where she made many new friends before retiring in 1996.
Retirement did not mean slowing down. A lifetime member of St. Patrick's Cathedral (including 51 years in the Catholic Women's League), she began her volunteer career: first working at funeral luncheons, church teas, and as a member of the choir. She continued her volunteer work at the Thunder Bay Food Bank, and most recently at the Catholic Action Centre (St. Vincent de Paul) where she still continued to volunteer once per week until last year.
Known as the family baker, she made delicious pies, squares, cookies and more. Every Christmas Eve, her treat trays were delivered to appreciative relatives. Amelia loved music, gardening and travel. She played the piano by ear, had beautiful flower gardens, and managed to revive any houseplants her daughter (who clearly did not inherit her mother's green thumb) would bring to her that were on their last legs. She was a voracious reader, and especially enjoyed the British newspapers and magazines that her son Barry would send to her. She also enjoyed trips to Toronto for concerts, jaunts to London, England with Barry, and annual shopping trips to Duluth with Janice.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of St. Joe's 4N for their excellent and compassionate care of our mother. All of you played a role in ensuring her comfort, making her laugh, and dealing with our many and varied questions and concerns.
Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Migay for always taking the time to discuss her care with us, and to Dr. Kevin Miller for being there at the beginning and the end of our mother's final journey.
Amelia will be greatly missed by her family, and all who encountered her humour, generosity and kindness.
She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Mary Meady, brothers Thomas (in infancy), William, and George, sister Anna Deck, brothers-in-law Harry St. Louis, Roy Deck, and Arthur Kabernick, and sister-in-law Darlene Meady.
Left to mourn are her children Jeffrey, Randall, Barry, and Janice (Robert); sisters Mary St. Louis, and Teresa Kabernick, and sister-in-law June Meady, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place with a private service at Jenkens Chapel. Many thanks to Rev. Msgr. P. Stilla V.G., for his kind words and support. Also, thanks to Jenkens Funeral Home staff for their compassionate and professional service. Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
If friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation (Northern Cancer Fund) or Catholic Action Centre-129 Miles Street East, Thunder Bay, would be greatly appreciated.
