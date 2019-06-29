|
|
Together, Dakota Smith, Robin Gingras along with their families are devastated to announce the passage of their precious infant daughter, Anastasiya Elli-Mae Smith in her sleep. Anastasiya is survived by her loving Mommy Dakota, her Poppy Robin and her big brother Matteo. Also survived by Mummu and Grampy Natalie Smith and Willy Kartinen, along with Godparents Jessica and Nathaniel. Numerous friends and family whom also love and miss her. Dakota and Robin wish to thank the nurses at TBRHSC on 1C, as well as the NICU nurses and doctors for all their compassion and care, A memorial service will be held for Anastasiya on Friday, July 5 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at the Urban Abbey, 308 Red River Road in Thunder Bay. In lieu of flowers, any donations will be gratefully accepted in Anastasiya's name at Urban Abbey.Little dove, I love you so
But I know you had to go.
So spread your wings
And fly my love,
Soar above the world my dove.
Paint the sky in indigo,
Let your graceful colours flow,
And I'll search the sky
For your rainbow.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com