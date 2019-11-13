|
On Friday, November 8th, 2019, Andre Lachaine passed away at St. Joseph's Hospice with his daughter by his side. He is survived by his daughter Marlyne and son Mario Lachaine (Debora), grandchildren Bailey and Olivia (Eric), brother Denis Lachaine, sister Carmen Lachaine (Bernard) and nieces and nephews; stepchildren Jan Donak (John) and their children Jill, Kevin and Crystal, Debbie Turcotte (Michel) and their children Sherisse Coelho (Neil) and Shannon Grimard (Henri) and Ken Walczak (Jennifer). Cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Donations in Andre's memory may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.Online condolences
