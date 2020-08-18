April 30, 1943 – August 11, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the Major family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
Andy's life journey brought him to many places in his 77 years, starting in LaSarre, Quebec where he was born to parents Cecile and Lionel. He lived part of his younger years in Barville, and at the age of 14 moved to Elliot Lake, Ontario. Later, Andy returned to Quebec to attend trade school in Amos.
After trade school, Andy returned to Elliot Lake to work in the mines as a heavy duty mechanic. This is also where he met the love of his life, Christine. Together they were inseparable and began their life together. This journey took them to places like Leaf Rapids, Pickle Lake, West Virginia, Honduras (CA), and Zaire (Africa) just to name a few.
When Andy returned from Africa, he had decided that mining was no longer for him, and this is when he started his career as a business owner of Major's Texaco in Spragge. As his usual flare for life went, he couldn't stop there. He moved into Auto Parts in Espanola and then to Manitouwadge in 1993 where he owned and operated Major Automotive. For a guy that didn't live in any one place for more than a few years, Manitouwadge must have been the home he was searching for as he lived there for 27 years.
As Andy approached retirement, he decided to get more involved in his community and joined town council. After retirement, he moved to his third career as the Mayor of Manitouwadge. This was a position he held with utmost pride and served the township for a full term. Andy's family was originally shocked when he decided to run for Mayor because his preference was to quietly advocate for his town behind the scenes. It really shouldn't have surprised the family because there was nothing more that Andy loved than debating politics. If you ever got into a debate with Andy, you had to be ready and armed with some strong positions because he certainly was. The family will miss polishing their debating skills with the master but enjoyed a good argument/debate anyway. Everyone knew that despite their best efforts, in the end, Andy would win and convince you that you were wrong!
Andy spent 54 years with his soul-mate Christine. For 34 of those years they not only lived together but worked side-by-side running businesses. Their relationship revolved around family, friends, laughter, and above all, a love of fishing.
With any spare time, Andy could be found on the lake fishing with Christine. There was always a competition between the two of them as to who could catch the biggest fish. Whenever Andy caught the big one, Christine would outdo him and catch a fish a pound heavier. The last time Andy and Christine went fishing (2 weeks ago), Andy caught a 10 pound pickerel. In the blink of an eye, he had pulled up anchor and was heading home. There was no way he was giving Christine a chance to outdo him. Typical Andy, he had to end off his fishing career having caught the biggest fish! This story is the perfect embodiment of Andy. He was strong willed and extremely determined. Luckily those traits will live on with his children and grandchildren.
Left to mourn his loss are his wife Christine and children Penny Major (Drew and Zack) of Mississauga, Carol and husband Randy Barnes (Josh and Jordan) of Manitouwadge, Philip and wife Megan (Devin, Riley, Noah, and Rhys) of Thunder Bay and siblings Claude (Germaine), Carmen Martin (Dennis), Mariette White (Carl), Gilles (Julie), Nicole Guillet (Gerry), Bob (Judy), sister-in-law's Teresa, Pam and Bev and his nephew (son) Robbie Rosilius and wife Crystal (Aubrey) and many other nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents Cecile and Lionel and siblings Henry, Real, Luc, and Lise. Donations in Andy's name can be made to the Manitouwadge Cancer Assistance Group by e-transfer to manitouwadgecag@gmail.com
(password: manitouwadge) or mail to P.O. Box 3034, Manitouwadge, ON, P0T 2C0.