Mr. Andrea Piuca, age 92 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Dec. 1st, 2019. Andrea was born Nov. 30, 1927 in Buie, Italy to Giovanni and Maria Piuca. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and his wife Maria of 64 years. His children Andrina and Mario, grandchildren Mara and Charles and 3 great grandsons, Jace, Nash and Henry survive him. As per our father's wishes there will be no formal service. At this time we would like to thank the staff at 2 South (Bluebell) Hogarth Riverview Manor for taking such great care of our dad. Words cannot express how grateful we are.We love you Dad.
