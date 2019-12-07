Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Piuca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Piuca


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea Piuca Obituary

Mr. Andrea Piuca, age 92 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Dec. 1st, 2019. Andrea was born Nov. 30, 1927 in Buie, Italy to Giovanni and Maria Piuca. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and his wife Maria of 64 years. His children Andrina and Mario, grandchildren Mara and Charles and 3 great grandsons, Jace, Nash and Henry survive him. As per our father's wishes there will be no formal service. At this time we would like to thank the staff at 2 South (Bluebell) Hogarth Riverview Manor for taking such great care of our dad. Words cannot express how grateful we are.

We love you Dad.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -