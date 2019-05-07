|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the tragic and unexpected passing of a beloved father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend. Andrew Douglas Ayre took his final breath surrounded by family and friends on Monday April 29th 2019, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Born April 11th, 1967, in Kingston Ontario, Andrew was predeceased by his parents Donald Ayre and Wilma (Duncan) Ayre and survived by his children Katie, Patience, and Andrew, his stepsons, Nick and Deven, his brother, Duncan Ayre, and his biological father and sister, Dennis and Shannon Day. Always the comedian, with smiling eyes and a kind heart, Andrew was loved by many. With Jack Black-level humour, Travolta-worthy dance moves, and a singing voice that could rival John Fogerty, Andy will not be forgotten.
We know there's an abundance of memorable Andrew stories, so if you have one you'd like to share please write it down and bring it along to Andrew's Celebration of Life, where there will be a box to collect all of these cherished memories.
Join us at the Italian Cultural Centre, 132 Algoma St. South on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for The Terry Fox foundation, which had a special place in Andrew's heart.
Andrew's family would like to extend their appreciation to the first responders as well as the staff at Thunder Bay Regional, for their efforts and their compassion during this difficult time.