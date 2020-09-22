1/1
Andrew "Andy - Papa" Gernat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

"Andy – Papa"



It is with great sadness and shock that the family announces the sudden passing of Andrew "Andy" Gernat on September 17, 2020.



Andy was born on January 14, 1943 in Upsala, Ontario and was educated there as well as attending High School in Sudbury. He was a proud life member of Local 628 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union as a pipe welder, working on many construction sites and for Trans-Canada Pipelines. As well, he was a life member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 947, member of Northwestern Trappers Association, Ontario Fur Managers Federation and Thunder Bay Trappers Council.



Andy enjoyed all "out of doors" activities including hunting, fishing, trapping, lots of scouting, and of course making trails to whatever "secret spot" that only the moose could find. Then sometimes he couldn't find it later himself.



Andy is survived by Diana (nee Hill), his wife of 51 years; sons Michael (Debbie) and Ron (Danica); special grandkids Reeghan, Rylan and Ristin; brothers Lawrence (Olga), Vincent of Ignace and John; in-laws Edna (Lloyd) Parsons, Edwin (Elma) Hill, Judy (Raynerd) Jacobson, Lisa Pantti (Roy), Lynn (Scott) McLure and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by parents John (1948) and Susan (1964); mother-in-law Gertie Pykari (2019); brothers-in-law Timo Pykari, Wayne Pantti and sister-in-law Betty Gernat.



Andy and Diana lived on Onion Lake Road (Gorham) for 43 years and then moved to an apartment. Most of Andy's time was spent at camp in Upsala.



Thank you to the "surveyors" who came to Andy's assistance, Upsala Paramedics and especially the two very professional O.P.P. officers.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Msgr. P. M. Stilla, V.G. Inurnment in Riverside Cemetery will follow the reception. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, family and close friends will attend by invitation only. Donations are gratefully declined, "just helping out someone you care about would be great".



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harbourview Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved