June 17, 1981 - June 17 2020



Andrew flew away on his birthday, in his sleep. He was a good husband, a good father, and a good man. In spite of a long struggle with depression, discouragement, and physical ailments, he did not die intentionally, but slipped away in his sleep. His desire was to live and care for his wife and daughter as best he could. His life was founded on his faith in Jesus Christ and was the basis of who he was. He was generous with others and did not lay up treasure on earth but stored his wealth in heaven. For the last number of years he worked for UCB Radio 95.1 and made many friends across the city. With his family, he attended Fort William Baptist Church and led a small group Bible study. Completing high school at Fort William Collegiate, he went on to achieve a B.Sc. in Biblical Studies from Emmaus Bible College, followed by study at Dallas Theological Seminary, graduating with a Masters of Biblical Studies from Tyndale Theological Seminary. Andrew married Kim in August, 2006 and supported her through her debilitating strokes. Their daughter, Alaethia, was a joy to his heart. He loved times with family and friends, discussing scripture, watching movies, eating wings and watching baseball or hockey. He recorded one CD as a singer/songwriter. Andrew had a brilliant mind and a fantastic memory and could equally quote scripture or sports stats. He had a consistent, clever sense of humour even in the hard times. Andrew is survived by his wife, Kimberly, his daughter Alaethia, his parents, Don and Marilyn, and his brother, Tim, and by many friends and relatives who are mourning him and missing him. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Andrew's life will be held when we can gather.