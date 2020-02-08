|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mr. Andrew (Andy) Lorraine Kimball on January 30, 2020 at age 84. During Andy's younger years he enjoyed the outdoors, being in the bush “pickin cones”. After travelling all over the world while working on the boats, he drove many years for Diamond / Lacey Taxi, before retirement. You could always catch Andy in front of the TV watching his Toronto Maple Leafs and he loved his surprise visits from his little buddy Brandon. Andy is survived by son Roger Kimball, nephew Vern Kimball, long-time love and friend Sherry Bienvenue (Ian), best friends Rene Roy and Joe Goodwin, friend Ally Jack as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Luncheon to follow at FWFN Community Centre from 4 – 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca