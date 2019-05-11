|
With Sadness we wish to announce the passing of our father on January 8 2019 in South Surrey British Columbia.
Born January 22nd 1924 in the Ukraine, Dad emigrated to Canada at 18 months of age. He married Virginia Erechook on August 12th 1948 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She predeceased him on May 25th 2017. He was also predeceased by brother Russell and sister Lily.
He is survived by daughters Andrea (Gary), Lori, Nadine and Adele, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters Stephanie Frost and Rose Jacob, and cousin Willard Homiak.
Dad was a WWII Veteran. He was stationed in England during the last year of the was. He then went on to teach High School math for 33 years in Port Arthur and Fort William.
With deep love, admiration and gratitude you will be forever in our hearts. xoxo