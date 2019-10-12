|
Andy Bjorn passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Monday, October 7, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. Please sign the online condolences at
Andy was born November 21, 1947 in Helsinki, Finland, the second youngest of five brothers born to Jouko and Kaarina. His father came to Canada in 1951 and his mother followed with Andy and his three older brothers in 1952.
As a young man, Andy attended Cambrian College to become an electrician and was a proud member of IBEW 402. He was a natural leader and worked across Canada with crews that loved to work with him. An extremely intelligent and quiet man, he had a quick, witty sense of humour that stayed with him until the end. Andy loved all things science and the works of Stephen Hawking, Carl Sagan and Isaac Asimov. He was an avid golfer, spending his free time at Centennial. He excelled at music trivia, Sudoku and Trivial Pursuit.
As a dad, Andy was a wonderful provider and parent to his two girls. He made sure his daughters could follow their dreams and he was very proud of their accomplishments. He loved to share his knowledge and stories of music, science and golf with them. Many quality hours were spent listening to his favourite tunes while he belted them out on air guitar. He loved his grand-pups, Chico, BoBo and Dexter.
Andy was brave, and throughout his health challenges he maintained his ‘sisu', never complaining. His love of music helped him through. ‘Something' by The Beatles was playing during his last farewell.
Survived by his daughters Amanda (Brett Belcher) and Alana, their mother June, and his brothers Martti (Myra), Seppo and Esko. Predeceased by his parents, brother Paavo, parents in-law Tadeusz and Maria Slomka, his beloved dog Charlene, and grand-dog Peppermint.
Thank you to Drs. Peeva, Coccimiglio, Sadreddini, Malek, Oukachbi and Davis. Special thank you to: Dr. Miller; the nurses at TBRHSC (Victoria, Craig, Kayla and Rita) and SJCG (Nicole and Ally) for your wonderful care and compassion; everyone at Glacier Ridge; and the Telehomecare Heart Failure staff. Special thanks to cousin Kris Gauld for your support.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery.
Andy benefited greatly from receiving cardiovascular surgery in Thunder Bay. If friends so desire, donations may be made to Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/38067
