Angela (Angie) Aalto

Angela (Angie) Aalto Obituary

The family of Angela (Angie) Aalto announce her passing at TBRHSC on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Angie was born on February 16, 1927 in Mokry Haj, Slovakia. In 1934 she moved with her parents and older sister, Mary, to Port Arthur, Ontario. From a young age, Angie was very strong in her faith and took great comfort in attending Mass and services at her home in Cooke Apartments. Angie was a huge supporter of the Toronto Blue Jays and spent many hours watching their games. She loved to read and visit with her family. Angie also had many lifelong friends who she kept in touch with.

Angela is survived by her son Robert Jonasson and his wife Marie; and two grandsons Rob (Crystal) and Tyler. She also had great grandsons Jacob, Kaelyb and Marcus; step great granddaughter Jayden; stepdaughter Marilyn Kajorinne; step granddaughter Lorraine; and step great grandchildren Blake and Drew. She was also very close to her two sisters Millie and Betty. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She will be extremely missed by all of her family.

Angie is predeceased by her first husband Oscar Jonasson; second husband Adolph Aalto; parents Ludvik and Cecelia Ivanek; sister Mary; and baby brother John.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00am in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , 1093 Barton Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 5N3, in Angie's memory.

everestofthunderbay.com
everestofthunderbay.com
