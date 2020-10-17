Angela Bragnalo (Grudzien), born April 19, 1930, passed away early Thanksgiving morning, October 12, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Transitional Care Unit with her family by her side.



Angie was a long-time member of St. Agnes Church, and a past President of the Catholic Women's League. She contributed many hours to the annual Gold Rush Days with the goal to build our new church. Angie shared her creative talents sewing beautiful altar cloths and banners still used today.



Angie was an incredibly positive and talented woman, an amazing chef, quilter and gardener. She dabbled in ceramics, enjoyed bowling, curling, reading and a good game of poker. She was a generous and kind person thinking of other people first. Angie & Frank owned Green Acres Confectionary, a popular neighbourhood meeting place. Mom touched the lives of many in her life journey, and will be fondly remembered by all. Mom led a full life, grounded in dedication to her family ensuring traditions and celebrations were central in our lives.



Angela is survived and proudly remembered by son Bill (Maggie) and their children Katie, Tom and Carrie; daughter Jane Dykes (Rick) and their children Barb (PJ Rzeszut), Patti (Matt Thompson); daughter Linda (Bill Nisbet); daughter Judy and, son Michael (Tara Posselwhite) and children Andrew and Emily Bragnalo, Victoria, Preston, and Hayleigh Posselwhite. Angela is also survived by her great-grand children Cole Rzeszut, Keira and Abbey Thompson and furry friends Cooper, Frankie, Reggie and Mack. Surviving brother-in-law, Ronald Bragnalo (Mary Ann) and sisters-in-law, Sally Bragnalo, Julie Bragnalo and Rita LaPointe (Walkerton, ON), as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.



Angela is predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents Mary and Michael Grudzien, her brother Joseph, and Seraphina and Romildo Bragnalo, her brothers-in-law Fredrick (Mary), Romildo Jr. (Dina), Angelo, Leslie, and Arnold; sisters-in-law Florence Witiw (John) and Regina Frost (Allan), and Ken LaPointe, as well as other beloved family members.



Special thanks to the doctors and staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and the Transitional Care Unit for providing excellent care to our mother over the last four months.



Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service took place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. James Panikulam followed by an interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre or St. Agnes Church-Raise the Roof Campaign would be greatly appreciated.



Angela, you will be greatly missed by all who called you Mom, Babcia, or Angie.



Angela Bragnalo will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





On-line Condolences may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com