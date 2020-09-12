

(NEE KAPERI)

January 28, 1964

- September 8, 2020



It is with great sadness to announce my passing. I returned to Thunder Bay from Edmonton to spend time with family and friends. While in Edmonton I worked at the U of A Emergency Department. My passion for horses led me to become a CHA level 1 instructor and Equin therapist. Survived by husband Dennis, sons Tyler (Nat) and Brandon Ferris, step-children Simon (Mel), Jason and April (Mike) and grandchildren. My cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.