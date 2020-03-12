|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Jean on March 3, 2020 at the Brantford General Hospital in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late William (2003). She will be missed by her children Stanley (Judy), Pat, and Bill (Andrea). Proud Nana of Ian (Kathryn), Sean (Brigitte), Ryan, Laura (Matt), Michael (Jason) and Christopher, and great-grandmother of Caroline Jean, Grace and Margaret. Jean will be sadly missed. A private family service was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery.www.tollfh.ca