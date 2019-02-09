|
Angelo (Star) Perozzo, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born on Dec. 12, 1922 in San Fior di Sopra, Treviso, Italy he emigrated to Fort William with his parents at the age of one. Educated locally, he began working in 1939 as a vehicle and milk wagon refinisher with Dominion Motors. He spent 25 years at Gamble Robinson food distributors as a truck driver and shipper receiver, and he retired in 1987 from his final job with the plant operations department at McKellar Hospital. Angelo married the former Ilca Bel on May 17, 1947 and they enjoyed many happy years together raising their three children in Westfort. They shared a passion for gardening and received a civic beautification award for the flower gardens of the family home. Following Ilca's passing in 1983, Angelo moved to Paterson Court where he resided for many years. Angelo was very civic minded and for 30 years attended every meeting of city council. He served on the committee of adjustment for the city of Fort William and later Thunder Bay for many terms. After retirement he pursued an interest in the local construction industry, always at a safe distance. Angelo is survived by his son Ron (Nancy); daughter Judy (Bob) Ekholm, all of Thunder Bay and daughter Nancy (Steve) Lawrence of Richmond, BC; five grandsons, Chris (Julie), Eric (Kim) and Greg Ekholm; Michael and Kevin Lawrence; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Eva, Alex and Cameron Ekholm. Also survived by his sister Lea; brothers Raymond and Lidio; brother in law Victor (Verna) Bel and sisters in law Eva Bel and Norma Perozzo and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Ilca; brothers Leno and Billy, brothers in law Enzo Bel and Gilbert Lovis; sister in law Theresa Perozzo and nephew Ken Perozzo. The family would like to express their gratitude to those who cared for Angelo over the past few years for their compassion and kindness. Most especially we would like to thank the staffs of St. Joseph's Hospital and Plaza 4 of Pioneer Ridge. Cremation has taken place and the family will gather at a later date to remember Star. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Therapeutic Recreation Department of Pioneer Ridge to continue the activities he so enjoyed, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at
