It is with fond memories that the family of Angus MacDonald announce his peaceful passing at Pinewood Court on October 12, 2019 at the age of 98. Our dad was born on May 6, 1921 in Scotland. With his family, he arrived in Canada at age 3 and settled in Fort William. In 1940 he joined the Navy and served in the North Atlantic on convoy duty for the next 5 years. After the war he worked in the CPR shops and then with Canada Post, until his retirement in 1983. "If there ever comes a day where we can't be together
Angus married Emmy Pappas in 1945 and together they raised their two daughters, Janice and Heather. Most of his retirement years were spent enjoying his grandchildren, Leigh Ann and Scott. In his own words, "they are the joy of my life." These two were always a source of pride for him. He loved to celebrate their accomplishments, and in earlier years Pop spent countless hours at hockey arenas, ball diamonds, football fields and track meets. Later years were spent enjoying family gatherings, many of those hosted by Leigh and Mark. To further add to his joy, Gus was blessed four more times, with the births of his great-granddaughters. His face lit up whenever he saw them.
Angus was predeceased by his wife Emmy in January 2013. Our Dad will forever be remembered and will live on in the hearts of Janice and Don Campbell, Heather and John Labdik, grandchildren Scott and Nadine Campbell, Leigh Ann and Mark Gleeson, great grandchildren Emma, Calleigh, Claire and Sadie. He is also survived by relatives in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Ottawa and St Louis.
We would like to thank the Walford and Pinewood Court staffs for their incredible care of our Dad. You kept him comfortable and treated him with kindness, dignity and respect. We were so fortunate to find these two homes. Angus only had positive things to say about every person who cared for him. We are forever grateful to all of you. To Donna, Jerry, Stephen and Barb, thank you for always keeping in touch and especially for your visits over the years. To our St Louis family, seeing you in August was so special. Thanks for taking time out of your lives to make the trip to Thunder Bay. To Sandi, your phone calls and cards were always appreciated. Many thanks. To Sharon, thank you for taking our Dad on those beautiful trips down memory lane. To dear friend Tony, your visits, humour, and Brenda's baking were always welcomed. We all have such wonderful memories of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. In accordance with Angus' wishes, an interment of ashes will be held at a later date.
Keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever. "
Rest In Peace "Pop"
