With heavy hearts the family of Anh Nguyen, 42, announces his unexpected passing on October 1st, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1977 in Vietnam, later moving to Canada alongside his mom and brother. Anh grew up attending local schools, where at only the age of 16 he met his future wife, Mel. In later years, he would find employment at the Regional Hospital, working as an Operating Room attendant. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Melanie, his sons Matthew (Lexie) and Todd, mother Cuc, father Roman, brother An (Danielle), sisters Sam (Dean) and Phoung (Dung), mother-in-law Debbie, father-in-law Tim, brother-in-law Travis, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11am at Redwood Park Church with Pastor Mark Davenport officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.Online condolences
