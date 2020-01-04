|
Dr. Anita Beltran Chen, age 89 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2010 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Please sign the online condolences at
Anita was born on October 10, 1930 in Talisayan, Misamis Oriental, Phillipines. She moved to Thunder Bay in 1964, where she was the Founding Chair of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Lakehead University.
On December 11, 1998 she was the recipient of the Pamana Ng Filipino Award, conferred by the Philippine President in Malacnang Palace, Manila.
She was the Chartered Founder and first President of the Filipino-Canadian Association of Thunder Bay.
She was a longtime member of Trinity United Church and was a member of the choir there.
Anita is survived by her husband Min-sun; brother Ernesto; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the US and Philippines.
She was predeceased by her parents Gerardo and Felisa Beltran; siblings Consolacion, Benita, Pacita, Gregoria, Encarnacion and Alejandro.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00am in Trinity United Church. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
If friends desire, memorial donations in memory of Anita may be made to Trinity United Church.
