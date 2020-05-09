

December 20, 1930 – March 23, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anita Potentier March 23, 2020 in her 89th year. Mom was a resident of Selkirk Manor in Victoria. She was born to the late Charlie and Celina Ryan December 20, 1930 in Schreiber, Ontario. She is survived by her three sons, Bradley Potentier (Nancy), of Shawnigan Lake, B.C., Geoff Potentier (Marilyn) of London, Ontario and Brian Potentier (Marian), of Nanaimo, B.C. Grandchildren are Alexandra, Nicole, Jessica, Brock, Brianne and Lauren. Great grandchildren are Rilee and Finn. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Cook of Canmore, Alberta. As well as many loving and caring nieces and nephews. Deceased siblings were John, Monica, Margaret, Agnes, Irene, Noel, and Frank. After graduation mom went to work with Bell Canada in Marathon, Ontario as a switchboard operator she later joined the RCAF peacetime forces and was stationed overseas in Europe. Upon returning from Europe she married and began raising her family. In the early 70's mom became a single mother and took charge with great confidence raising three boys. Mom always displayed a solid work ethic, while always supporting us in all our sports and activities, such as taking us skiing or track and field events throughout the province. Mom enjoyed a long career in the telecommunication industry working the old plug and cord switchboards for Bell Canada also Hudson Bay Company, Pacific Western Airlines and Canadian Airlines in Richmond B.C. Her calm and soothing voice made all callers feel like they were in caring and professional hands. She loved her travel benefits and as such mom travelled the world. After retirement from the airlines she moved to Pender Island B.C. and later to Vancouver Island B.C. where she loved her gardening. Thanks to all the great Doctors, Nurses and Care Aids at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Selkirk Manor who provided mom the care and compassion she required during these last few years as she slipped away due to complications from dementia. A family service will be held on Pender Island, date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store