|
Anja Marjatta Nichols (née Laitila) passed away peacefully with family by her side, at Hogarth Riverview Manor on the 21st of December, 2019.
Anja was born on the 10th of September, 1921 in Ilmajoki, Finland; she emigrated to Canada at the age of eight alongside her family, and spent time in Sudbury before finally settling in Port Arthur at a home built by her father on North Rockwood Avenue. Anja worked as a “cookee” in the bush camps, and at Canada Car during WWII.
Anja is survived by her children Beverly (Wally Bennett), Bob Baird, Tina (Steve Sarty) - Sudbury, Ron, Cathie (Rick Robinson), Margaret, Jean - England, and her niece Sharon Lyght - Atikokan.
Anja was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren Erin (Jerry Traer) - Belleville, Joannie, Leann (Peter Prochilo), Maxine (Simon Lane) - England, Denise - England, Rae-Anne, Jim and Shannon; great grandchildren Maddi (Brad Barker) - Belleville, Jaryd (Rachel) – Burlington, Peter, Robert, Mary, Ashley - England, Jodi (Sam Weston) - England, Ryan – England, Millie – England; and great great grandchildren Brooklyn, Layla, and Callie – Belleville, Joey, Lacey, Phoenix, Kaysen, and Hallie – England. Anja is survived by many other relatives both in Canada and in Finland.
Anja was predeceased by her loving husband Gordon, toddler son Lawrence Baird, parents Yrjo and Sanni Laitila, and sister Kaarina Rivord.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, the 9th of January, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Rob Smith. Following the reception, a private interment will take place where Anja and Gordon will be laid to rest.
Anja's family wishes to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff on 6N – Rose at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the loving and compassionate care you provided for our mother throughout her residence, and especially in her final days.
Special thanks to Anja's friend Marion and Marion's daughter Cindy for the care and companionship that you provided for Anja.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Foundation of Canada, Northwestern Region, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.