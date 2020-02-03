|
Anka Cacic passed away peacefully, Friday January 31, 2020. Anka was born August 1, 1935 to Jure and Frankja Baburic´ in Smiljan, Croatia. She was married to Bozo Cacic, who predeceased her in 2000. Together they were blessed with two children, son Danny and daughter Marica (Mary). She is preceded in death by her siblings, Marija, Lucija, Ivan and Mate.
Anka loved her family and friends. Her greatest source of pride and joy was her 4 grandchildren; she was a Baka to Milica, Marija, Natasha and Benjamin. They were her light. Anka is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda, her son-in-law, Rajko, and her sister Kata.
There are many more friends and family, both here and abroad, that are too numerous to mention. She will be fondly remembered by all.
Anka was known to many. She was a social butterfly who made time for everyone. An avid gardener, Anka's flower displays were well-known for their majestic qualities and full blooms. She had many friends and enjoyed gardening and baking. Her bright outlook on life was inspirational. She taught us to love people unconditionally; family, friend, neighbor, or stranger. She wore her heart on her sleeve and would always say “I love you. God bless you”. Her grandchildren will remember being Anka's “sweet, loving” girl or boy.
Anka touched the hearts of all those who met her. She will be fondly remembered for the love and kindness she brought to this earth. Anka's light continued to shine throughout her life, no matter what she was faced with. Anka had a way of looking into your eyes and letting you know that she truly meant it when she told you she loved you. Her unconditional love, kindness, and light, are the legacy she leaves; one that those she leaves behind will strive to carry on.
Services when friends and family will gather to celebrate and remember Anka's life will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 290 Grenville Avenue, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Francis Berchmans beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.