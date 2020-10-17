

Ann MacDonald, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11th at Southbridge Pinewood with her daughters beside her. Born in Fort William, the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, Ann was a spirited, independent child who grew to be an energetic, spontaneous, determined and resilient woman. She was fiercely proud to have been the first Ukrainian woman hired by the Lakehead School Board. When she married John MacDonald in 1951, she entered into a partnership built on love and support for each other. Together, they raised a family, walked daily holding hands and travelled widely across Canada and the United States. When faced with a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer in 1999, Ann looked at the surgeon and said "No, you are wrong, I am going to see my 50th wedding anniversary!" That was a true Ann "moment". After serious surgery, she not only saw her 50th anniversary but her 90th birthday as well!She was predeceased by her parents Anna and Nikola Gronski, her husband John MacDonald, and sisters Marie Bass-Crowe, and Rose Dokuchic.She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Aury Murray (Gerry), Heidi Strbavy (Bruce), nephew David Bass (Elizabeth Deakin), grandchildren Anna Murray, John Murray (Alexandra Bono), William Murray, Dennis Strbavy (Shanna), and Carolynn Veneruzzo (Jason) as well as her great grandchildren Megan and Noah Murray, Declan and Ella Strbavy, Jaxon and Hayden Veneruzzo.Ann was a member of St Andrew's Presbyterian Church and a life-long member of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.Because of Covid restrictions, a private family interment will take place .In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to George Jeffrey Children's Centre or another charity of your choice.The family extend grateful and heartfelt thanks to the wonderfully caring and supportive staff at Pinewood. You truly were a part of Ann's extended family and cared for her daily with love, gentleness, humour and strength. We are forever grateful.