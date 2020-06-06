McConnell
Ann loved to bake, knit, read and crochet. Ann also loved to shop and have every new kitchen gadget. She enjoyed past winters teaching dog obedience classes. Ann met her husband James in Scotland and they immigrated to Canada in the 60's. When Ann was first married she was allowed to accompany James on the Merchant Marine ships where he worked, travelling to India, Africa and South seas.
Ann is survived by daughters Caroline and Michelle (Jason) grandchildren Conall and Karlyne Venton, many relatives overseas, special friends Barb of over 50 years and Heather and Martin. She was predeceased by her husband James in 1998, parents and sister in infancy and many relatives overseas. The family would like to thank the nurses from 2B, special mention to Lyndsey, Mary Kate and Kylie, the renal unit nurses, Dr. Olga Kisselgoff, Dr. Silverburg, and the Red Cross volunteer drivers.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private interment will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later
date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TBRHSC Renal Unit or Thunder Bay Junior Handling, care of Lakehead Kennel Club Box 29027 McIntrye Centre Thunder Bay ON, P7B 6P9
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.