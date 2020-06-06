

McConnell



Ann McConnell died peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, May 30 2020 with her daughters by her side. Ann was born June 3rd 1945 in Rutherglen, Scotland. Her main interests were her family, friends and her dogs. She was well respected in the purebred dog world, known for her willingness to help all dog clubs and mentor new people and junior handlers. Ann was a member of the Thunder Bay Kennel Club and Training Club. A founding member of Argus Kennel Club, Ann's proudest moment was when she became the Canadian Kennel Club Director for Northern Ontario.Ann loved to bake, knit, read and crochet. Ann also loved to shop and have every new kitchen gadget. She enjoyed past winters teaching dog obedience classes. Ann met her husband James in Scotland and they immigrated to Canada in the 60's. When Ann was first married she was allowed to accompany James on the Merchant Marine ships where he worked, travelling to India, Africa and South seas.Ann is survived by daughters Caroline and Michelle (Jason) grandchildren Conall and Karlyne Venton, many relatives overseas, special friends Barb of over 50 years and Heather and Martin. She was predeceased by her husband James in 1998, parents and sister in infancy and many relatives overseas. The family would like to thank the nurses from 2B, special mention to Lyndsey, Mary Kate and Kylie, the renal unit nurses, Dr. Olga Kisselgoff, Dr. Silverburg, and the Red Cross volunteer drivers.Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private interment will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a laterdate.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TBRHSC Renal Unit or Thunder Bay Junior Handling, care of Lakehead Kennel Club Box 29027 McIntrye Centre Thunder Bay ON, P7B 6P9