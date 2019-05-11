|
|
Ann McIntaggart, known to family and friends as "Anteen," passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on May 8, 2019, at the age of 100 years. She was born on August 3, 1918, to Jean Hebert and Marie Anne Legard in Longlac, Ontario. Ann lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, friend and Nurses Aid. For the past 4 years, Ann lived at Hogarth on the 3rd floor, with the wonderful, caring staff who loved her unconditionally. The family is grateful for the care in which she received and especially during the final moments of her life. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church presided by Father Victor DeGagne. A reception for family and friends will follow in the basement of the church. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens after the reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay. Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com