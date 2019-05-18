Home

Ann Toderash

Ann Toderash Obituary

Ann Toderash, who celebrated her 93rd birthday on May 3rd, passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Tuesday afternoon, May 14th, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by Arthur, her husband of 69 years, three daughters, Karen (Keith Ramsdale), Janice, and Susan (Myron Kosky). Ann was blessed with two granddaughters, Kristen Ramsdale, Christchurch NZ, and Nancy (Jason Harbluk), Marathon, four wonderful great-granddaughters, Matilda and Polly Scofield and Payton and Parker Harbluk, and she also leaves behind her beloved cat Sweetie. Ann was born in 1926 in Shortdale, MB to Walter and Mary Slone. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Russel and sister Stella Yakimak. She moved to Fort William to work and held several waitressing jobs throughout the years. Ann was loved by customers and staff alike, especially at Uncle Frank's Supper Club and the Red Oak Inn. After Art retired they became snowbirds and wintered in Texas and Arizona, making many new friends along the way. Ann loved spending time with her family and over the years enjoyed travelling, camping & fishing, gardening, golfing, sewing, knitting and cooking - especially making perogies and her award-winning ginger snap cookies for her family. Our Baba will live in our hearts forever.

