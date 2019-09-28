|
|
Mrs. Ann Yawney, age 92 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in hospital. Please sign the online condolences at
Ann was born October 25, 1926 in Poland and her family immigrated to Canada in 1928. They travelled on the ship Lithuania, landing at Pier 21 in Halifax and making their way to the rural farmlands of Manitoba. As a family they were a hard working farming family. In 1944 they relocated and settled in Port Arthur.
Ann met the love of her life, Samuel and they were married June 24, 1950, soon after starting their family. Ann carried the farming work ethic throughout her life. Each fall she would collect their garden harvest and can and preserve all of it; vegetables, fruit, pickles, mushrooms and relish to name a few. In 1963 Samuel and Ann purchased a lot at Sibley Bay and began clearing and building a family camp. They spent many hours working, relaxing and Ann loved to tend her flower gardens, and they picked blueberries and mushrooms in the woods. Her favourite past time was knitting. She would make socks, mittens, and washcloths for everyone.
In 1981, following Samuel's retirement, he and Ann became snowbirds, they loved wintering in Florida and Arizona where they made many friends. Later, after Samuel's passing, Ann and her best friend Ness Young took many bus tours all over Canada and the US. Her most memorable being an East coast trip, returning to Pier 21 where she landed with her family all those years ago.
Her faith was so important to her, she loved attending St. Paul's United Church. She was an active member and enjoyed all of the groups that were offered and volunteering in the kitchen. Christmas was her favourite time of year and she loved attending the Christmas services at the Church.
Ann is survived by her sons, Wayne, Brian, Garry (Pamela) and Rick (Lynne): Grandchildren, David (Lori), Marley, Jamie Lee, Ashton and Rylan; great-granddaughter Olivia; sister, Olga Dolhan and sister in-law Ingrid Yawney as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Predeceased by her husband, Samuel (2003); parents; sisters, Mary Pylychuk and Jenny Dzurdy and brother William Bereza.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Ann Yawney will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Paul's United Church with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Church.
everestofthunderbay.com