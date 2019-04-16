Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Anna Burkevitch

Anna Burkevitch (nee Pankuch), aged 92 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Southbridge Lakehead. Anna was born in Czechoslovakia on July 24, 1926 and immigrated to Canada on May 31, 1938. She married Steve Burkevitch in Thunder Bay and then moved to Sheho, Saskatchewan, returning to Thunder Bay in 1967. Anna loved her garden and she made great soups, cabbage rolls, rozky and perogies. Anna belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons Dennis (Judy), Jerry and Ken (Mary); daughters Elaine and Maryann; grandchildren Lisa, Lori, Jared, Steve, Cally, Curtis, Chan, Kimberley, Kevin and Kelly; 10 great grandchildren; brother Tony (Kathy) Pankuch and their children George Pankuch, Jane (Gabe) and Susan (Mike); 1 great nephew and 3 great nieces. Anna is predeceased by her parents Anna and George Pankuch; her son Irwin Burkevitch and her husband Steve Burkevitch.

Funeral Services for Anna Burkevitch will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Neil Otke officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
