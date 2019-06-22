Home

Anna Ciosek

Mrs. Anna Ciosek, age 99, resident of King Rd, Vickers Heights, passed away at the TBRHSC on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with family by her side. Anna was born in Poland on March 30, 1920. During the war she was taken to Germany to work in their factories. In 1949, she emigrated to Canada with her son John and joined her husband Stanley. Together they worked hard in their new country. In her younger days Anna loved to work in her garden and tend to her animals. She looked after her husband for many years when he became incapacitated until his passing in 2001. Eventually her health deteriorated and she became housebound. With much help from support workers, her son, and grandson, she was able to remain in her own home. Grandson Jonathan was the love of her life and she cherished every moment with him. Anna was predeceased by her husband Stanley, as well as relatives in Poland. She is survived by her son John (Elizabeth Lipowy), and grandson Jonathan and his mother Maureen Scalzo. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May St S, with Rev. Mike Mahoney presiding. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the TBRHS Foundation - Northern Cancer Fund.

Anna Ciosek will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

