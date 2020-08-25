It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Huk (nee Borys), on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the age of 98. Anna was born October 19, 1921 to Rosalia and Mykhailo Borys, in Hayi Verhni, Drohobychyna in Western Ukraine. Anna grew up in the same village as Mykola Huk, and they got married in 1943, after which their son Roman was born in 1944. As World War II progressed, and the Russians advanced, Anna and Mykola were forced to flee their home community in 1945. With only the clothes on their backs, the Huks fled and left Roman behind with grandparents, fully expecting to return later for their son. It would be 48 years until Anna saw her son again, this time in Canada.



After the war, the couple ended up in a displaced persons camp in Belgium, until sponsorship brought them to Canada. In 1949, Anna and Mykola left Belgium and Fort William became home. The 50's were wonderful years of growth and hope, especially through Ukrainian churches and organizations. The couple raised three children Halya, Bohdan, and Petrusia. Anna and Mykola worked hard to build their life and community together. Anna worked as a seamstress, and Mykola worked for the City of Fort William's water works department, until his passing in 1974. Anna was an incredibly loving, hard working, strong, and independent woman, who served as an inspiration to all who knew her.



Anna Huk was a cultural leader in the Ukrainian community. For many years, she dedicated herself to educating children in the Ukrainian Youth Association, at the Ukrainian Hall on Roberston St, and in summer camps. Many enjoyable hours were spent working on songs, plays, concerts, and poems with the children, as she loved passing on Ukrainian traditions and language. Anna was the president of the League of Ukrainian Canadian Women for many years, and this group hosted many social events, including teas, traditional Christmas and Easter baking, and perohy making. She was also a member of the League of Ukrainian Canadians, was dedicated to her Ukrainian Catholic faith, and a loyal parishioner of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Transfiguration.



Anna was a Ukrainian artisan. She was masterful in embroidery; creating unique designs for blouses, costumes, pictures, table runners, and rushnyky. Anna sewed and embroidered numerous costume pieces for the Chaban Ukrainian Dance Group, as well as hand wove many Ukrainian kylyms (wall-hangings). She also painted beautiful traditional pysanky (Ukrainian Easter eggs) and passed on her knowledge to her family and others. Gardening was also a passion of hers, as she spent countless hours cultivating flower and vegetable gardens that were admired by all who knew her, well into her later years. Anna was a perfectionist in all that she did, and her quality of work and attention to detail were extremely admirable.



Family was of upmost importance to Anna, and she poured all her love into her children and grandchildren, who knew her as “Busha”. She did everything with her family, and thoroughly enjoyed anytime she spent with them. Travelling, playing cards, cooking, and especially mushroom picking were some of her favourite activities. Another passion of Anna's was watching her grandchildren Ukrainian dance, and she attended all their performances for as long as she was physically able. She took great pride in all her grandchildren and their accomplishments, and they each brought joy to her life. Anna was passionate about passing on the Ukrainian culture and traditions to the next generation, especially Christmas and Easter celebrations. She excelled at cooking and baking all the traditional Ukrainian dishes, from paska, babka, and medivnyk, to perohy, and holubtsi. Anna Huk was the matriarch of the family, and her legacy will be kept alive through the traditions and customs that she has passed down to future generations.



Anna is lovingly remembered by her children Halya (Stefan Huzan), Bohdan, and Petrusia (Marcel) Mulholland, and sister Marika (Vasyl) Vasylenko. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andriy and Markiana Huzan, Mykola and Nadya Mulholland, and Mykola and Lesia Huk in Ukraine, as well as extended family in Canada, U.S.A., and Ukraine. Anna was predeceased by her husband Mykola, son Roman, parents Rosalia and Mykhailo Borys, and brother Volodomyr.



Panachyda (Visitation) for Anna will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Transfiguration, 629 McIntosh St., beginning at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Transfiguration, beginning at 10:00 am, with Internment to follow at the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.





May your memory be eternal

?????? ???'???





On-line Condolences may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com

Anna Huk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.