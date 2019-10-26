|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Anna May Merchant (nee Badanai) announces her passing on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice with family by her side, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Anna May was born on December 26,1935 in the city of Fort William where she grew up and attended St. Patrick's High School. She graduated from the nursing program at St. Joseph's Hospital in 1958 and began her career as a pediatric nurse which allowed her caring and compassionate personality to shine. She got married in 1960 to Donald and they remained inseparable for 55 years until his passing in November of 2015. She gave up her working career to raise her two sons and they became her pride and joy. When her five grandchildren came along she showered them all with love and looked forward to watching their dance recitals, soccer, baseball and hockey games. Family was extremely important to her. She also cherished the summers spent at the family camp on Loon Lake for over 50 years. Memories of family gatherings there are still remembered to this day – especially the lasagna! Anna May also had a pretty good forehand shot on the tennis court and looked forward to the annual women's tennis tournament in her earlier years.
As a snooker fan, she enjoyed playing at the 55 Plus Centre where many of her friends would know instantly that she had arrived by the sound of her laugh. Anna May also liked to cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs and was looking forward to seeing how far they might have gotten this season. She was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church and a CWL member for many years.
Anna May will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons: James (Lori) and Daniel (Debbie), grandchildren: Marnie, Natalie, Nicole, Garon and Easton, brother: Bert Badanai (Maxine), sisters-in-law: Rosemary Bell and Sharon Badanai, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Anna May was predeceased by beloved husband Donald, granddaughter Danlynn (at birth), parents Hubert and May, brother Norris Badanai, sister Aileen O'Hearn, brothers-in-law John Merchant, Father Ed Merchant, John McFarlane, Bill Bell, sister-in-law Kay McFarlane, nephew Tim McFarlane and numerous family members and friends.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. presided by Rev. Rey Ronquillo. Private interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna May's memory to St. Joseph's Foundation or Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.