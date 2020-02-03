|
Mrs. Anna Raparanta, age 86 years, passed away peacefully at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Anna was born in Soini, Finland on July 15, 1933, the daughter of Toivo and Nelly Apilasaho. As a young woman she enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband and always loved to cook and bake. You could never visit the Raparanta house and leave on an empty stomach, Anna would make sure of that. She is survived by her son Jari (Zita), grandchildren Kimberly, Tina and Saskia, great grandchildren Nathan, Mathew, Mikayla, Austin, Kaeleb, Chaseyn and Malikai, as well as other relatives in Canada and Finland. She was predeceased by her husband Arvo in 2016, as well as by her parents. Friends are invited to celebrate Anna's life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com