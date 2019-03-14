Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Ukrainian Catholic Church of The Holy Cross
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Ukrainian Catholic Church of The Holy Cross
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Ukrainian Catholic Church of The Holy Cross
Anna Soldan


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Soldan Obituary

It is with deep sadness that the loving family of Anna Soldan (nee


Haluschak) announce her passing peacefully on March 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's


Hospital. She was 91. Predeceased by Joseph Soldan, her husband of 69


years, she is survived by her son Ronald (Cindy) and her daughter Susan,


granddaughters Sophie Boulet (Caleb) and Sera Soldan, great grandchildren,


Jacob and Annabelle Boulet.



Born in Serafynci, Horodenka, Ukraine on November 11, 1927 with twin sister


Maria, with whom she was taken to Germany as a forced labourer at age 14


during the Second World War. Her twin sister was severely wounded in a


bombing and it was while visiting her in hospital that she met Joe, also


from Ukraine. They married in Mittenwald, Germany on August 30, 1947 and


emigrated to Canada shortly afterwards to join her father Ivan, who


sponsored their passage. Settling in Westfort, she lived there the rest of


her life. Ann and Joe worked hard to give their children Ron and Susan the


advantages of a good education. She herself quickly learned English and was


never at a loss for words in two languages!



Anna's kitchen was the heart of her home and family. A chair at her table


was always the best spot to be. Always on the menu: pyrohy, dill pickles,


homemade breads and chocolate chip cookies for the kids! She was the best


listener, keenly observant and had a sense of humour equipped with a lovely,


raspy laugh. She was a good neighbour and her neighbours were like family


to her too. Few can say that a better mother, wife, sister, grandmother,


great-grandmother gave more love and devotion to her family.



She was our Baba and we loved her with all of our hearts. We know she sits


with angels now.



Funeral Mass for Anna will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am


in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of The Holy Cross, with Rev. Stepan Didur


officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date.


Visitation will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm, with


Panachyda at 7:00 pm at the Church of the Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers,


memorials to the Holy Cross Memorial Fund or a charity of choice would be


appreciated.



Anna Soldan will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove.


Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.



On-line Condolences


may be sent to


www.blakefuneralchapel.com

