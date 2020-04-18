|
It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Verona Zuback, in her 96th year, on Thursday April 9, 2020 at her residence, Southbridge Pinewood Court. Although our hearts are grieving her loss, we are grateful for the time we had with her and acknowledge that her spirit lives on in the lasting memories she gave us.On-line Condolences
Affectionately known to us, as Nan, Verona was born August 25, 1924 in Schreiber, Ontario, the youngest child of Thomas Joseph Anderson and Mary Theresa (Fogarty) Anderson. At age thirteen, she moved to Fort William to attend high school at FWCI. Upon graduation, she enrolled in Business College and soon after joined the world of work as a secretary. It was while working at CP Express that she met her future husband John, for what was the beginning of a lifetime of indescribable love. They married on June 18, 1947 at St. Patrick's Cathedral and remained faithfully in love for 67 years until dad's passing in 2014.
Mom was happiest in her role as a devoted wife and mother to her five children, and it wasn't until the youngest was in school full-time that she pursued her clerical career at Thunder Bay Lung Association, Westfort Credit Union and finally at St. Patrick's Cathedral from where she eventually retired.
Verona's strong Catholic faith, her love of God and her family sustained her. She was an active parishioner of St. Agnes Church where she served as a lector, attended daily mass and was a member of the CWL for over 63 years. She loved to entertain and the family home became a gathering place for all who were welcomed with her kindness, generosity and of course, her superb meals! Fish Fridays, Sunday brunches and celebratory dinners were a constant, not only for her children and grandchildren, but to friends, to numerous visitors, and to many new-comers to Canada. Mom had the ability to serve a “hot” dinner to twenty plus people always on an exquisitely set table.
As an accomplished knitter, Mom lovingly provided hand-made sweaters, mitts and hats for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a voracious reader, and her local library was a common destination. Later, she liked to collect books “to read at a later date!” In her earlier years, mom was a member of the Municipal Golf Club and along with walking and gardening, she enjoyed many activities while always supporting her children's athletic and academic pursuits and cheering for her favourite Blue Jays! Mom and dad travelled extensively and visited Hawaii, England, California, Arizona and numerous Canadian cities. Verona maintained an active lifestyle into her 90's (we called her the energizer bunny) and enjoyed weekly bridge and bowling. Always the ‘fashionista” she could out shop the best of us and her weekly coiffed hair was always perfectly in place.
Mom was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and more recently, great grandchildren. Even as dementia robbed her of many memories, she always knew her children calling us by name. She left us with a legacy of love and a sense of what truly is “family. We are proud and grateful to have called her “mother.”
Verona is survived by her five children: Mary Carol Gellert (Jim), Cathryn Brischuk (Al), Richard, (Sandie), Greg, (Marion) and Rob (Debbie). She is also survived by her cherished and much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren; by her loving brother, Desmond Anderson, Newhall, CA, brother-in-law Ray Zuback, Medicine Hat, AB and sister-in law, Betty Zuback, North Bay ON. She will be missed by many special nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Verona was predeceased by her beloved husband John, her parents Thomas and Mary Anderson, her sister, Margaret Paul (John); her in-laws Mary and Nicholas Zuback, sisters-in-law; Marjorie Anderson, Geraldine Post (Calvin), and her brother-in-law, Father Richard Zuback.
In keeping with recent COVID-19 restrictions, a private family ceremony and graveside service has been held and a formal funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to St. Agnes Church “Raising the Roof” fund. We would like to thank the staff on Blue Heron at Pinewood Court, where Verona resided the past two years, for the kindness and care they extended to her. Very special thanks to Wendy Chepesiuk, for the extra, loving help she provided for our mom.
Family, faith and friendships defined Verona-she loved her God, His church and her children. She will be missed greatly, but never forgotten as her spirit will live in the enduring memories that we treasure. We love you much, Mom!
Verona Zuback will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
