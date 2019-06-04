|
|
Mrs. Anne Barbara Attridge (Stranges), age 79 years, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her daughters by her side. In October 2018, Anne was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She managed this with a positive attitude and chose Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
to live life in the moment. We truly learned of the strength our mother had during this time.
Anne was born on December 4, 1939 to Tony and Tosca Stranges. She was their only child and a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. Anne grew up on Secord Street and attended St. Joseph's Elementary and Port Arthur Technical High School. After graduation she was employed at Powell Equipment and Bank of Montreal.
Anne married John Attridge on November 19, 1960 and they had three daughters, Julie, Lisa and Allison. She stayed home to raise her children and later returned to work at Eaton's, CIBC, Braemar's and Zack's clothing stores. Anne was proud to receive two awards for excellence in customer service.
Anne was an excellent cook, known for her spaghetti sauce, meatballs, cabbage roll, perogies and the best turkey stuffing. Anne enjoyed looking through recipe books and experimenting with new recipes to share with family and friends.
In retirement years, Anne spent her time with her husband John and her beloved dog Mia at Mokomon Lake. She was an avid reader and a faithful Pittsburgh Penguins fan, never missing a game to see “her Sidney” play.
After John's passing, Anne enjoyed her daily walks with her dog Mia and renewed her interest in playing bridge.
In February 2019, Anne moved to Hilldale Retirement Living. Although she missed her home and her dog Mia, she adjusted well and made friends easily. She was very thankful to her daughter Allison and son-in-law Terry for welcoming Mia into their home.
Anne is survived by her daughters Julie (Mark) Kapush, Lisa (John) Bailey and Allison (Terry) Dolhan; grandchildren Jessica and Shannon Kapush, Blythe and Cameron Bailey; and her dog Mia.
Anne was predeceased by her husband John, grandson Jordan and her parents.
Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Anne's wishes there will be no service.
If friends desire, donations to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you to the staff at Hilldale Retirement Living and the medical staff at TBRHSC ICU for taking excellent care of our Mom. A special thank you to ICU RN Cindy for her compassionate care of Mom and us on the day of Mom's passing. Also a special thank you to Dr. Miller, Anne's palliative care doctor. She really enjoyed her talks with you and you made her feel valued.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.