Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Behun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Behun

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Behun Obituary

Mrs. Anne Behun, 88 years, formerly of Red Rock, Ontario and of Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her parents – Susan and Stefan Dzurovka, by her husband Steven Behun, sister Mary (Paul) Barta and sister-in-law Nicole Dzurovka; she is survived by her son Stephen (Patricia) Behun of Dorion, Ontario, her daughter Susan (Graham) Forster of Elora, Ontario, four grandchildren – John (Michelle) Forster of Elora, Sara Murphy (Mitch) of Stayner, Ontario, Pamela Behun of Dorion and Catherine (Scott) Thompson of Shelburne, Ontario, by great grandchildren – Brandon, Joshua and Sydney Forster, Nathan and Allison Murphy (& their father Richard), Steven, Emily, Zachary and Andrew Thompson, by her siblings - Helen (John) Quillum of Dollard Des Ormeaux, Quebec, Steve Dzurovka of Pierrefonds, Quebec and Andrew Dzurovka of St. Lazane, Quebec. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Anne's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service and interment of cremains will be held at a later date in Montreal, Quebec. Friends so wishing may make donations to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now