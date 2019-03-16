|
Mrs. Anne Behun, 88 years, formerly of Red Rock, Ontario and of Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her parents – Susan and Stefan Dzurovka, by her husband Steven Behun, sister Mary (Paul) Barta and sister-in-law Nicole Dzurovka; she is survived by her son Stephen (Patricia) Behun of Dorion, Ontario, her daughter Susan (Graham) Forster of Elora, Ontario, four grandchildren – John (Michelle) Forster of Elora, Sara Murphy (Mitch) of Stayner, Ontario, Pamela Behun of Dorion and Catherine (Scott) Thompson of Shelburne, Ontario, by great grandchildren – Brandon, Joshua and Sydney Forster, Nathan and Allison Murphy (& their father Richard), Steven, Emily, Zachary and Andrew Thompson, by her siblings - Helen (John) Quillum of Dollard Des Ormeaux, Quebec, Steve Dzurovka of Pierrefonds, Quebec and Andrew Dzurovka of St. Lazane, Quebec. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Anne's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service and interment of cremains will be held at a later date in Montreal, Quebec. Friends so wishing may make donations to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.