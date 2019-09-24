|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Anne Catherine Witzell on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Anne was born in Fort William to Anne (Gorst) and William Witzell. She was raised in a large, blended family. Anne started out with a career in nursing, but later realized she had a passion for children and became a teacher. On-line Condolences
Anne lived a life dedicated to her faith in God. She was influential in spreading her Christian beliefs to others. Family was very important to Anne. She loved planning family gatherings, especially summer picnics as she loved being in nature. She also had a passion for traveling and sharing stories about her journeys, especially her time in the Holy Land.
Anne is lovingly remembered by her sisters Doreen Witzell of Calgary, Liz Melito of Milton and Marguerite Lankinen (Pekka) of Thunder Bay. Many nieces, nephews and relatives also survive. She is predeceased by her father William Witzell, mother Anne Poulin, stepfather Russell Poulin, and siblings May Drohan, Helen Witzell, Bill Witzell, Dorothy Wardle, Grace Cheney, Jim Witzell, Cecile Price and Hazel Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church on Victoria Ave., celebrated by Rev. Stepan Didur. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Panachyda will be offered Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Anne Witzell will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
