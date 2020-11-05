1/1
Anne Doggett
1932 - 2020
Anne Doggett born November 26, 1932 passed away at home, in her recliner, just the way mom wanted.
Predeceased by husband Leslie, first born son Larry, brother Stephan and parents Steve and Tekla Celko. Survived by daughter-in-law Marjorie Doggett, sons Robert (Heli) Doggett, and Jimmy (Margaret) Doggett, daughter Leslie-Anne (Bill) Newbold, brothers Frank (Maryjane) Celko and Peter (Darlene) Celko, also grandchildren (great-grandchildren) James & Laura Doggett (Kristine, Briley & ?), Tammy & Rob Nylund (Angelina & Logan), Robbie Doggett, Shaylene & Kevin Doggett (Maddison), Deryld & Tina Newbold (Cameron, Preston & Easton), Kelly & Quinten Kapush (Jase, Levi & Brooks), Travis Doggett, Marilyn Doggett and Jason Foreman. Mom also had many nieces and nephews. Anne decided to go to work in retail in 1969 for Reitman's then retiring from Bev Porter's in 1985 to look after her ailing husband. Mom ended up battling lung cancer, which mom won, but unfortunately COPD took her away from us. There was one thing that made mom's day and that was when her little babies (great-grandchildren) came to visit her and mom (Nana "D") could shower them with hugs and kisses and of course CANDY. Also, all grand-doggies got so excited to go to her house for their dog treats. Thank you to Northwest LHIN for all the care you have given mom over the years. A special thanks to Carol who has cared for mom for over 10 years. Mom's wishes were to not have any service. Family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Mom would be honoured to have a donation made in her name to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
