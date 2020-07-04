

July 3, 1923 – July 1, 2020



Mrs. Anne Dzubecki passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2020 in Hogarth Riverview Manor, just two days before her 97th birthday.Anne was born July 3, 1923 in Poland, coming to Canada in 1950. She worked in the Kitchen at McKellar Hospital. Anne married Stanley Dzubecki and they made their home on Edward Street. Together, they loved to garden and grow beautiful roses.Anne is survived by her son Joe Hackl (Pat); grandchildren Joe Jr. (Kimberley) And Virginia (Robin) Thompson; as well as her great grandchildren Austin, Jamie, Kylie, Tahlia, Paige, Gemma and Penny. and other relatives in Poland. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; her parents Josef and Josefina Siwak and three brothers.Visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 Gore Street West at James. A private graveside service will follow in Mountainview Cemetery.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.