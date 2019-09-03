|
|
September 2, 2018
Mom, it has been a year since
you left us. You were our rock to your end and still are in this,
our new beginning. The strength of your love keeps us going,
keeps us bonded, keeps you
ever present and helps us smile even when it hurts.
We know you said goodbye to us here with sadness but looking ahead to the gladness of the hello.
Now we say again... that there are not enough words in the world
to say "we love you so much"
"we miss you so much" but when you gaze into our hearts you
will see and feel and know.
Love your children
and your family