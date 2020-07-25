



Apr. 7, 1936-July 10, 2020



It is with sadness, I announce that my Mom, Anne Gustaw (Moe) passed away at the age of 84 at Hogarth Riverview Manor after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Mom was a kind and gentle soul who loved to bake, cook, sew, swim and chat on the telephone. Mom was especially proud of her family & grandchildren and always had pictures with her to prove it. When you met Anne it wasn't uncommon for her to give you one of “her hugs”. When Mom hugged you, you felt her love and kindness radiate and you never forgot it. Anne had many occupations in her lifetime, but her last place of employment before retiring was working as a 2nd cook on the CCGS Alexander Henry. Mom often said working on the Alexander Henry did not feel like a job because she loved to sail and had the opportunity to see many places. She also enjoyed cooking new recipes for the Captain & crew. Mom is survived and deeply loved and missed by her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Feldstien and the staff of Lilly Wing N for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.