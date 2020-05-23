Sept. 1, 1924 to May 17, 2020In her 95th year Anne Haner (nee Csanig) has passed peacefully at home as she wished with family by her side. She was a kind, thoughtful and caring soul who struggled through many hardships. Anne was born in Hungary, coming to Canada at the age of 3. She was raised on a farm in the Fort Frances area in a family of 14. She had to leave school in her early teens to work first in child care, then in a hospital kitchen. During the war she came to Fort William to work at Canada Car copying blueprints. In 1943 she married Arden Haner in St. Thomas' Church and together they raised their two kids. During this period she grew huge gardens and for a number of years sold hundreds of baskets of strawberries. When the kids grew up, she worked at several different jobs until in 1971 she trained to become a Nurse's Aide. She enjoyed working at Grandview Lodge until her retirement. She especially enjoyed working with her best friend, Maria, who predeceased her. After the loss of her husband, a long and lasting friendship with a special someone gave her many happy memories. Through the years Anne gave gentle and loving help to her friends and family. She was happy to be at the birth of two of her grandkids here and was always ready to babysit, have sleepovers or go to school events. She was even able to spend time babysitting one of her great-grandkids. While her health was still good she especially looked forward to many trips "down east" to visit her son's family and see how the grandkids had grown. She also loved visiting her parents, sisters and brothers and their families. Anne was an avid crocheter of doilies, baby clothes and afghans, many of which she gifted over the years. While she could, she still loved to garden and grow lots of vegetables and flowers. For many years she was a member of the Rainbow Group at St. Thomas' Church. Left to cherish her memory are her son Arden Haner (Vonnie) in Wellesley and daughter Betty McLellan (Ken) in Thunder Bay, grandkids David, John and Jamie Haner, Tami (Haner) Bergen, Alison and Adam McLellan and Ashleigh (McLellan) Cavner (Matt). She is also survived by great-grandkids and great-great grandkids, brothers Alec, Bill, Roger and Jim Csanig, sisters Rose Dewling, Margaret Chrest and Kay (Sister Julianna) and many nieces and nephews and their children. Anne was predeceased by her parents, infant son Anthony Grant, brothers Steve (in infancy) and Tony Csanig and sisters Helen (in childhood), Mary Martineau and Barbara Pratt. Anne lived independently in her own home with only a little help over the past few years. Bedridden for the last six months, her daughter Betty stayed with her to be her primary caregiver. Thank you to her PSWs Robyn (for many years), Katherine, Natalie and Kassie, to her nurses Jennifer, Darcy, Andrea and Erica, to her doctors Janet Noy and Kevin Miller and to Linda at North West LHIN. Thank you also to Rev. Jonathan Blanchard and Dona Toohey for their prayers of peace and comfort. Although our hearts are grieving her loss, we are grateful for the time we had with her and acknowledge that her spirit lives on in the lasting memories she gave us. A private interment of ashes will take place at a later date per Anne's wishes. If you wish, a donation to St. Thomas' Church or to a charity of your choice may be made in her memory.Online condolences maybe made through