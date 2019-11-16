|
April 12, 1925 –
November 7, 2019
My Mom passed from this earthly world to her Heavenly home late evening, November 7, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Family were present during the day to bear witness as she started her journey from this world to the afterlife. I am sure she felt all of the love in her room.
As a young girl, Mom enjoyed skiing, roller skating, playing piano and many wonderful friendships that lasted throughout her years. After high school graduation, Mom worked for a short time as a stenographer for the railway and then as a receptionist for an Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor, often sharing stories about her time working in the office.
Mom married my Dad Emil after WWII and a few years later, they started a family. My sister Patti was born and then myself, Mary Jane 2 1/2 years later.
As life continued on, Mom was busy being a wife and mother. Her other interests included being actively involved in the St. Anne's Society at the Church of the Holy Cross, in the secretarial position for a few years. She enjoyed bowling, and golfing when she could as well as trips with my Dad to visit family and friends in B.C., Winnipeg and Southern Ontario.
Along came the grandchildren and then the great-grandchildren. She loved them all dearly, and took great interest in their busy lives.
Mom was predeceased by her husband, Emil Konopski and daughter Patti Osipenko, as well as her parents and many other relatives and friends.
She leaves behind to lovingly remember her: daughter Mary Jane Hogan and her husband Greg; grandsons Dallas Hogan and Joshua Hogan; granddaughter Mandy Osipenko/Gorell and her husband Shane Gorell as well as her great-granddaughters Madeleene Boucher/Hogan and Charlee Hogan.
As per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Should friends so desire, donations made in Mom's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
