Mrs. Anne-Marie Bédard, age 71 years, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospital after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Anne-Marie was born August 1, 1948 in St. John, New Brunswick. She worked various jobs throughout her life until her retirement in 2016.
She enjoyed reading, crafts, word games and spending time with close friends. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family.
Anne-Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Adèle Treichler (Mike) and son Adrian Bédard (Danielle), brothers Robert Haché (Louise) and Yvon Haché (Debbie) as well as her five grandchildren Gillian, Tristan, Kayla, Logan and Rachel. Anne-Marie was predeceased by her parents Rita and Césaire Haché, as well as her sisters June-Louise Lucchetta and Paulette Dubeau.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made in Anne-Marie's memory to your charity of choice.