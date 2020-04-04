|
( nee Brovac )
September 13, 1930 - March 28, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Mother on Saturday, March 28/20 at TBRHSC, after a brief illness, with her loving daughter Susan at her side.
Born September 13, 1930 to John and Mary Brovac in Port Arthur and raised on Pearl Street, a neighbourhood of immigrant families like her own. She attended St. Andrew's School and Port Arthur Tech. However, due to an accident, she was unable to continue her education. She had some time in the workforce and then she married Robert (Bob) Maxwell and soon began raising her family of four. Once we were a bit older, she ventured back into the working world, upgraded her education and eventually became the manager of the Thunder Bay Elevators Credit Union. She enjoyed this work and remained on the Board of Directors after retirement. Mom and Dad enjoyed travel, most memorably to Hawaii, Florida and the West Coast.
From 1980 to 1991, she was blessed with arrival of her seven grandchildren. She was an active and loving Grandma and was always a source of fun and support for each one of them. She loved them dearly.
After our Dad's passing in 1999, Mom kept active with activities at 55 Plus as well as volunteer work at 55 Plus and TBRHSC, also caring for her sister Danica Brovac until her passing in 2010.
During the past 10 years, she was blessed with her great grandchildren, who very much brightened her days.
Mom faced some health challenges in the past few years, but she always kept a keen interest in her family's activities. She kept up with current events, her daily crossword, and she would often provide a daily weather report. And she was able to continue in this way right to her final days.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert, her sister Danica Brovac and beloved grandson Brandon Melnyk.
Left to mourn are her children, Cathy Muzzin (Tony), Robert (Iris), Susan Maxwell-Wilson (Ray) and Brian. Forever missed by grandchildren Kyle Melnyk (Cindy), Ryan Melnyk (Tamara) of Ottawa, Kristen Kovac (Greg), Evan Kovac, Chelsea Maxwell (Jacek) of Hamilton and Lorraine Mashongoane (Kgotso) of South Africa. And her great grandchildren Autumn and James Melnyk, Jonathan and Hunter Melnyk, Onalenna Mashongoane, Harper Nagotchi and Josie Rejniak. Also survived by her dear brother George Brovac (Hamilton) and dear friend and sister-in-law, Flora Tabor. Also nieces and nephews survive.
We are grateful to the staff at Sister Leila Greco Apartments, for the care they provided. Also thanks to Dr. S. Kennedy, 2B Nursing Staff, especially Mary Ellen and Andrea for their compassionate care of our Mom.
In keeping with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. Interment at Riverside Cemetery and a private family gathering will follow at a later date. Donations in her memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association are appreciated, as this disease has had an impact on her family.
Her family is her legacy and we are forever grateful for the unconditional love of our dear Mother.
- Cathy, Robert, Susan and Brian and families
" I have loved
I have been loved
The sun has caressed my face
Life, you owe nothing
Life, we are at peace"
