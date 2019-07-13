|
We are sad to announce the passing of Anne Teschke at the age of 94. She passed peacefully at home with loving family by her side.
An adventurous 26 year old, Anne arrived in Oakville in 1951. Newly graduated from Nursing School in the Netherlands (birthplace), she was looking forward to life in Canada.
She settled into married life with Albert (deceased) and a career specializing in neonatal nursing. Daughter Alberta Johanna, named after her Oma, arrived shortly afterward.
In 1962, the family moved to Fort William so Albert could follow his dream to open a butcher shop, practising the trade he had learned as a teen in Poland. Anne, always supportive of her family, began work at St. Joseph's Hospital on the pediatric floor where she cared for many children from all over NWO.
Upon retirement from St. Joe's, Anne continued her compassionate work. She became very active in the Diocese of Thunder Bay, St. Dominic's Parish and the Catholic Women's League where her spiritual strength became evident. Anne received the Benemerenti Medal from Pope John Paul II in 2000 for her charitable work.
The letter of St. Paul to the Romans 12:9-18 describes the life and charity that Anne lived by. Love must be sincere, be devoted to one another, be joyful in hope, patient in suffering, faithful in prayer. Practice hospitality. Bless those who annoy you, rejoice with those who rejoice, mourn with those who mourn. Live in harmony with one another.
She practised her faith by working with the misfortunate, hungry, sick, dying and anyone else who needed help. Anne especially enjoyed welcoming new immigrants and refugees, actively helping them adjust to their new lives in Canada.
Anne truly believed to err was human and was not judgmental. She was a good listener. She has led the way for many of us always encouraging innovation and new projects, both serious and fun ones - like her pub night at Chartwell.
Anne will be lovingly remembered by many, especially her daughter Alberta (Mike Fabius), granddaughter Katherine (Matt Vaillant), and grandson Mack (Audrey Angus) and her extended family.
The family would like to acknowledge and the thank many people who helped Anne the past few months, especially Dr. Kathy Simpson and the team at St. Joseph's Hospital and Northwest Local Health Integration Network.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St Dominic's Parish at 10:00am followed by a joyful mass at 11:00am. Flowers, which Anne loved, can be delivered to the church, 130 Redwood Avenue.
Mom, Oma, Over Oma, Anne will forever be remembered for her generous soul, compassionate heart and accepting spirit.
