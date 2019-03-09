|
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases;
(1943-2019)
his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness. Lamentations 3:22-23
Mrs. Anne Williams (nee Giesbrecht), age 75 years passed away peacefully into Glory, surrounded by her family on March 1st.
Anne was born in Hague Saskatchewan, the second of seven children. She spent her early years in Ontario, then moved back to Saskatchewan with her parents and siblings settling in Saskatoon. She met her future husband Jerry at the air force base in Saskatoon and in 1961 they married. In 1962 they welcomed their first daughter and moved to Germany where Jerry was stationed. In 1963 their second daughter was born. After returning to Saskatoon in 1966, Jerry was offered a job in Thunder Bay with Barnett McQueen. In 1973 their son was born, completing their family. Anne loved her prairie roots and returned to Saskatoon as often as she could. She worked part time at Shoppers for many years as a pharmacy tech. She was a long-time member of Fort William Baptist Church and loved her church family as her own. She faithfully served in various capacities, decorating the church, hospitality, women's and seniors' ministry. She also loved to travel and especially enjoyed Hawaii vacations with her extended family.
She is survived by her loving family, husband Jerry (Cyril) Williams, her children, Laurie (Rob) Etter, Debbie (Rob) McCormack and Jason (Claire) Williams. As well as seven grandchildren, Josh (Kate) Etter, Sarah (Kevin) Dallaire, Emily (Dana) Yacuk, James and Lydia McCormack, Sam and Isaac Williams. In addition, five great grandchildren, Aleksa, Grace, Rylan, Annabelle and Eli.
She is survived by her extended family, sister in law Lin Williams, three brothers, Dave (Pat), Ken and Don (Anne) Giesbrecht and two sisters Val (Noel) Walker and Karen (Drew) Byers along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Dave & Jessie Giesbrecht, her brother Garnet, brother in law Dave and great nephew Jackson.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Monday March 11th, 1:30 pm at Fort William Baptist, 1800 Moodie Street East, with Pastors Brad Nutt and Kevin Dibbley officiating, followed by refreshments. If friends so desire, donations to the John Howard Society of Thunder Bay, the TBRHSC Cancer Care or BISNO would be gratefully accepted.
Thank you to the excellent doctors and nurses at the TBRHSC who cared for mom and to her many friends who visited her regularly. She loved you all and was so thankful for your prayers and concern. As a family we are especially grateful to our own Debbie McCormack (RN) who cared for mom with great skill and compassion.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race,
I have kept the faith” 2nd Timothy 4:7.
Anne Williams will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
