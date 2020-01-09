|
|
Annette Deschamps, 58 years, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 4, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1961 in Nipigon, Ontario, but resided in Thunder Bay for most of her adult life. In her younger years, she enjoyed trapping, fishing and going to the family's camp at Parmasheene. Her grandchild, Alexander, was the light of her life, she called him her "little professor". Annette is survived by her long-time partner Louie Liparota, her daughter Melissa Deschamps, her grandson Alexander Deschamps-Levasseur, as well as another grandchild on the way, brother Richard Deschamps (Lorrie), sisters Louise Deschamps and Yvette Boylan, aunt Mona Cormier, uncles Gilbert Deschamps and Leo White, several nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her father Wilfred Deschamps, mother Jean Deschamps, and several aunts and uncles. A Celebration of life will be taking place at 106 Cumberland St. N. in Thunder Bay, ON on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 2pm for family and close friends. Full services will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com