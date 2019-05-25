|
|
September 12, 1939 – May 21, 2019 “Rakastan Sinua Aina Ja Ikuisesti”
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, Mom and Mummu, Anni Marie Nelson, nee Puurula on the morning of May 21, 2019.
Anni was born on September 12, 1939 in Sunshine, Ontario and was married to the love of her life, Glen Nelson, on May 16, 1959. Anni leaves behind her true love and husband of 60 years, Glen; her daughters Donna (Rick) and Betty Ann (Ryan) and son Gary (Belinda); her brother Waino (Mary Ann) Hill. Mummu has 8 grandchildren: Alisha (Chris), Kristi (John), Ryan (Courtney), Riley (Taylor), Brittany, Taylor (Hunter), Alexis, Austin, and 3 great grandchildren: Krew, Danielle, and Seth.
Anni had such a passion for life and loved spending time with family and friends. Whenever anyone spent time with Anni they always left with a smile, remembering her sense of humor she shared with everyone, every time. Anni was also a successful businesswoman of a contracting company she and Glen started. Her accounting skills made the company run smoothly and efficiently. Anni loved to sew, whether it was sewing everyday clothes for us, graduation or wedding dresses and even pillows for the grandchildren. She made all of us look good. The most important and enjoyable part of her life was her family. She loved going to swim meets, hockey and baseball games attending many tournaments. Actually any event Mummu was always there cheering us on. Her generous personality allowed her to give all of herself to us and make each of us happy, which she succeeded at time and time again.
The person who made her the happiest in life was her best friend Glen. Their love began in 1956 and the magic they shared through the years is the true definition of never-ending love.
Anni was predeceased by both parents, Ester and Joseph, sister Elia, and son-in-law, Jerry.
Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. presided by Pastor Brad Julien. Visitation will begin one hour prior.
Should friends so desire in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kakabeka Falls, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Love you Always and Forever